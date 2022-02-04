Natixis Buys New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Natixis purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 257,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,947,000. Natixis owned 0.05% of Zoetis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $10,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,576 shares of company stock worth $5,924,269 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $200.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

