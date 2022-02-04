Natixis Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Natixis lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,409 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $43,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $999.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $957.60 and a 1-year high of $2,006.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,491.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

