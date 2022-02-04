Natixis Has $43.70 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 227.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377,087 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.41% of Comerica worth $43,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after buying an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $29,443,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 90.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after buying an additional 304,826 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $60.91 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,746 shares of company stock worth $620,364 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.