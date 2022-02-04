Natixis Has $44.55 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Moody’s worth $44,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $340.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.97 and its 200-day moving average is $377.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.60 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

