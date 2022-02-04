Natixis Has $49.21 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Natixis boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1,245.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,345 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,290 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.37% of Citrix Systems worth $49,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 127.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

