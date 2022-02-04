Natixis Has $49.79 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,124,700 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $49,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 351,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.49%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

