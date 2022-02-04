Natixis Has $50.36 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Natixis trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,112 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.14% of Okta worth $50,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 68.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

OKTA opened at $182.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.27. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.86 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

