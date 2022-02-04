Natixis Has $60.16 Million Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 230.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.98% of Coherent worth $60,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COHR. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 95.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 92,461 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $14,274,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $253.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.18. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.65 and a 1 year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

