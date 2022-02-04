Natixis Has $61.23 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.13% of Palantir Technologies worth $61,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $14,630,990.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $4,082,804.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,956,504 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,910. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $39.22.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

