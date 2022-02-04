Natixis Has $65.27 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 390,142 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.05% of Boeing worth $65,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

NYSE BA opened at $206.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.74. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.