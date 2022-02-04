Natixis Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11,484.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,882 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $60,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock opened at $205.13 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

