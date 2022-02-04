Natixis Increases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Natixis lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1,071.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,542 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of The Blackstone Group worth $49,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 90.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 143.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $134.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

