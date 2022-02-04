Natixis Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Natixis reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115,609 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PayPal were worth $44,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.05.

Shares of PYPL opened at $124.30 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.85 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

