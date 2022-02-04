Natixis Lowers Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Natixis lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 621,141 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in JD.com were worth $42,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA boosted their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

