Natixis Purchases 15,381 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Natixis increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.21.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $191.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.58 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

