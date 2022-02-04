Natixis Purchases 480,050 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Natixis lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,050 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.21% of Kroger worth $63,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kroger by 18.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 5.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Kroger by 64.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

