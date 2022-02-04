Natixis Purchases New Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,710,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,513,000. Natixis owned 0.52% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,576,000 after purchasing an additional 502,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,976,000 after purchasing an additional 167,985 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $35.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECK. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

