Natixis Purchases Shares of 502,230 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 502,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,275,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.15% of Simon Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $145.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.38 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

