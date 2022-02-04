Natixis Reduces Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,208 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.57% of Chegg worth $56,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

