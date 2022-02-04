Natixis Sells 2,113,579 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Natixis decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,113,579 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $55,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after acquiring an additional 170,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,312,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,420,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,496,000 after acquiring an additional 530,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

MRVL stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

