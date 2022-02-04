Natixis Sells 65,484 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 65,484 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.19% of Best Buy worth $48,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,808,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 122.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,212,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

