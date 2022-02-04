Natixis Takes $51.94 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 630,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,936,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.14% of Welltower as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 486,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,684,000 after purchasing an additional 327,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

