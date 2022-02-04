Natixis Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 866,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,030,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Snap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

