Natixis Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Natixis purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,495 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,179,000. Natixis owned about 0.16% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

NYSE URI opened at $324.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.25 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.25 and a 200-day moving average of $344.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

