Natixis Trims Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Natixis reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 168,432 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.64% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $61,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

