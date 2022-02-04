Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $8.09

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $7.74. Natura &Co shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 15,300 shares.

NTCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter worth $222,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the third quarter worth $175,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

