Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 126,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,018. The company has a market cap of $345.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

