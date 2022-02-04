Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 126,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,018. The company has a market cap of $345.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.19.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
