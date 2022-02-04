NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $6.88

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $6.67. NatWest Group shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 46,776 shares.

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 598,618 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

