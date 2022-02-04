NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWG. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after buying an additional 339,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 763.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $6.88 on Friday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

