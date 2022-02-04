Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Stephen M. Hauber Sells 3,161 Shares

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NAVI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.82. 1,546,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,922. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

