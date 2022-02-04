Neblio Market Capitalization Tops $10.85 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Neblio has a market cap of $10.85 million and $99,449.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022567 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004409 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,939,455 coins and its circulating supply is 18,638,248 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.