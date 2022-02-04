Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,971,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Neogen worth $85,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $35.64 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

