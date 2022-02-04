Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

