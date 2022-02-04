Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.65

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.65 and last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 540400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Get Nevro alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nevro by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.