New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 960.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 641.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

