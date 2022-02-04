New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Raised to C$2.75

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NGD. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Get New Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Gold by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $6,846,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $2,404,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $2,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Gold by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.