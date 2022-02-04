New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.89 Million

Analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to report $443.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.77 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $454.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

