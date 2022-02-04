Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,146 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

