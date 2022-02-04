Newell Brands (NWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NWL stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

