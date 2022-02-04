Newmark Group (NMRK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Newmark Group to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 430.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.