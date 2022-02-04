Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 138,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 61,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 321,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,584,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,323,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. boosted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

