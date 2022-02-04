Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Cap of $23.17 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market cap of $23.17 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.99 or 0.07269546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,453.20 or 0.99620639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

