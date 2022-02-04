Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Trading Down 3.1%

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 2,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Newtopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.