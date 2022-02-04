NewYorkCoin Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $356.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.00290487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001087 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

