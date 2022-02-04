Nexo (NEXO) Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00005442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $7.43 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00041988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00110823 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.