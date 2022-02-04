Next Century Growth Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.25% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BROS opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dutch Bros Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BROS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

