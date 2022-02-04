Next Century Growth Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,253 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.59% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BW shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

BW opened at $7.42 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.