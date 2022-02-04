Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 4,138 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average is $164.89. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

