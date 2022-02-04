Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.32.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,267 shares of company stock worth $21,632,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $245.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.76. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

