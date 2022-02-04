Next Century Growth Investors LLC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,447.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,601.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,756.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,981.59.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

